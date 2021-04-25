New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

