New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,441 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Micron Technology worth $122,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.03. 18,168,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,715,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.