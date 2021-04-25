New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,287 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $110,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $657.54. 708,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,197. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $627.38 and a 200-day moving average of $631.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

