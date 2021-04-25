New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 345,374 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Intel worth $341,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 77,519,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,558,570. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

