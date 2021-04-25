New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,647 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Tesla worth $658,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded up $9.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $729.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,413,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,037,508. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $672.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.46. The company has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.