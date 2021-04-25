New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,649 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Morgan Stanley worth $149,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of MS traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.95. 12,005,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,803,299. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

