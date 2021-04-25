New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $118,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 127,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,991,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $552.70. The company had a trading volume of 780,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.76. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 156.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $292.70 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.90.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

