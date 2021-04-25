New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $115.47 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,436 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $115,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 178,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $1,979,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49,267,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,178,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.91.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

