New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $131.02 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of BlackRock worth $131,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $17.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $813.17. 489,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $757.12 and its 200 day moving average is $708.52. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

