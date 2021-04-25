New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $158.01 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,501 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Caterpillar worth $158,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Caterpillar by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,068. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

