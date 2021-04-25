New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $181.13 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,507 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Danaher worth $181,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

NYSE DHR traded up $6.86 on Friday, reaching $259.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,563,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average is $229.08. The stock has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

