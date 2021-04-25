New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $231.43 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,691 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Accenture worth $231,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,015. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

