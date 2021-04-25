New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $277.50 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 108,740 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Abbott Laboratories worth $277,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,072,000 after purchasing an additional 210,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.