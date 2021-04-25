New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $299.41 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31,610 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Netflix worth $299,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $505.55. 7,314,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,818. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.05. The company has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

