New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,443,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 225,977 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cisco Systems worth $281,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,017,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,475,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

