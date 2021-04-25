New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 83,681 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of CVS Health worth $130,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 34,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 92,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 98,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. 4,197,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,822. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

