New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,496,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120,065 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Chevron worth $261,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 56,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 124,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. 6,763,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,853,042. The company has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

