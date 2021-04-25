New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 31,515 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of The Boeing worth $173,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,553,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,823,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.46 and a 200 day moving average of $212.35. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

