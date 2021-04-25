New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 103,373 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,036,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,373 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $180,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Shares of PM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,747,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

