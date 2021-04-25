New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 167,326 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,315,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,326 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $255,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,205,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,699,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

