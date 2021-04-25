New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 170,393 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,431,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 170,393 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Oracle worth $170,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $74.97. 10,665,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,931,528. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

