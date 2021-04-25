New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,144 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,144 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of The Charles Schwab worth $117,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,270,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,744. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

