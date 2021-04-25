New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,428 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,428 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Anthem worth $109,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $381.95. The company had a trading volume of 903,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $386.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.37.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Several analysts have commented on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.