New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,184 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,184 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $771,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $47.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,315.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,644. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,325.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,143.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,886.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

