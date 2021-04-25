New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,623 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,729 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25,623 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Adobe worth $303,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.84. 2,257,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

