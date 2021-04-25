New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 29,360 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,360 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of 3M worth $139,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $203.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

