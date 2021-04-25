New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 43,512 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 43,512 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of NVIDIA worth $425,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $16.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $610.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,099. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.60 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

