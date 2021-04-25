New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 47,266 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,266 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Amgen worth $189,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,742. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.81. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

