New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 548,563 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,002,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548,563 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Bank of America worth $386,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 48,688,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,312,805. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

