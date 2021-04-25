New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 64,251 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,251 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $152,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $178.96. 2,407,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $181.19. The firm has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

