New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 68,899 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68,899 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Mastercard worth $401,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,188,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.06. 2,295,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.83 and a 12 month high of $389.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

