New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,426,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202,081 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Exxon Mobil worth $302,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,341,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,475,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.