New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,508 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cigna worth $110,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $256.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.07.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

