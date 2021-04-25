New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,023,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508,455 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of AT&T worth $273,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 40,369,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,605,809. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.