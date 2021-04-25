New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,257 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $220,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

TXN stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.82. 3,512,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,577. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

