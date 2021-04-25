Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires 319 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $383.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $384.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

