Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $75.30.

