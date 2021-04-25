Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys 21,923 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 278.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.