Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $233.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

