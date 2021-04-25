Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 182.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 539,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,247,000 after acquiring an additional 49,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

