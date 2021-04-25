Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 248.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.0% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP opened at $147.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.