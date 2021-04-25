Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases 23,341 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.2% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $101.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.