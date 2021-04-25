Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $384.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.60 and its 200 day moving average is $348.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $228.71 and a one year high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.