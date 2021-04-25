Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.44 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $230.98 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 87.6% higher against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00271621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.84 or 0.01030312 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00023590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,492.72 or 0.99626643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.27 or 0.00638651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,688 coins and its circulating supply is 155,383,940 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

