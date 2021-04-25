Newton Coin Project (NCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 76.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $90,059.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.