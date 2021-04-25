Newton Coin Project (NCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 75.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $87,236.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

