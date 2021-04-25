Newton (NEW) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $21.79 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00276877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.35 or 0.01050686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,288.66 or 1.00199229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.27 or 0.00637580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

