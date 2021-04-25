NEXT (NEXT) Market Cap Tops $1.18 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $1.18 million and $10,158.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.64 or 0.00463356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002716 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.