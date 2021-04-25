NextDAO Reaches One Day Volume of $686,084.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. NextDAO has a market cap of $6.20 million and $686,084.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00064811 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00271893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,958,711,290 coins and its circulating supply is 1,918,479,181 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

