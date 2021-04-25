NFT Hits Market Capitalization of $10.33 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $331,806.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00064667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00018772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00058888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00093404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.28 or 0.00676943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.28 or 0.08018590 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

